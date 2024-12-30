Charges filed in fatal Hammond shooting, suspect still on loose, police say

Hammond police are searching for a man they said chased a female down before fatally shooting her near Cleveland Street and Jackson Ave. Friday.

Hammond police are searching for a man they said chased a female down before fatally shooting her near Cleveland Street and Jackson Ave. Friday.

Hammond police are searching for a man they said chased a female down before fatally shooting her near Cleveland Street and Jackson Ave. Friday.

Hammond police are searching for a man they said chased a female down before fatally shooting her near Cleveland Street and Jackson Ave. Friday.

HAMMOND, Ind. (WLS) -- Charged have been filed after Hammond police said a female died in a shooting Friday. The suspect charged in the shooting is still at large.

The video in the player above is from a previous report.

Police said they were called to reports of a shooting near Cleveland Street and Jackson Ave. shortly before 2:30 p.m. They found a female victim who had been shot. They attempted to save her life but she was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said Sunday they continue to search for a suspect, 39-year-old Allen Oscar Woods, who is charged in connection to the homicide.

Police said they believe the shooting may have been domestic, and witnesses told them a man had chased the victim before shooting her. The suspect fled the scene and is still at large.

Woods' last known location is in Chicago, Hammond police said.

Police have not said how old the victim was, but her name was Tiffany Woods.

"We are committed to ensuring justice is served in this case," Hammond Police Chief William Short said in a news release. "Our officers and detectives worked diligently to gather evidence and secure the necessary charges."

Police are asking residents to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity to police immediately. They said the investigation is active and they are working diligently to find the suspect.

INTERACTIVE CRIME TRACKER: Track crime and safety in your neighborhood

