Police said the four of the people shot were trying to help someone involved in a domestic situation.

2 killed in quintuple Hammond pub shooting ID'd; person of interest in custody: officials

A Portside Pub shooting in Hammond, Indiana left two people dead and three others injured at 1516 Indianapolis Boulevard on Sunday, police said.

A Portside Pub shooting in Hammond, Indiana left two people dead and three others injured at 1516 Indianapolis Boulevard on Sunday, police said.

A Portside Pub shooting in Hammond, Indiana left two people dead and three others injured at 1516 Indianapolis Boulevard on Sunday, police said.

A Portside Pub shooting in Hammond, Indiana left two people dead and three others injured at 1516 Indianapolis Boulevard on Sunday, police said.

HAMMOND, Ind. (WLS) -- The two people killed in a quintuple shooting at a Northwest Indiana pub have been identified.

Hammond police officers responded to reports of gunfire at Portside Pub at 1516 Indianapolis Boulevard around 4 a.m. Sunday

There, responding officers found five gunshot victims. Two died at the scene.

On Monday, the Lake County Coroner's Office in Indiana identified those victims as 59-year-old Lorraine Reyna and 25-year-old Paul Olivares. Both live in Whiting.

ABC7 is told that Olivares worked at the pub as a bartender. Family members identified Reyna to ABC7 on Sunday.

"All of us come here. We were going to celebrate a birthday here, today," said Johnny Jernigan, Reyna's close friend. "It's very far from a celebration. I'm very, very, very mad."

Four of the people shot were trying to help someone involved in a domestic situation, but "their heroic efforts to stop the situation from escalating were met with violence," police said in a press release.

"This didn't have to happen. I can't believe it," Jernigan said.

Hammond Mayor Thomas McDermott said the domestic dispute started in the parking lot.

"They were good Samaritans, simply trying to break up a domestic situation, and they lost their lives because of it," McDermott said.

Three people were taken to local hospitals, police said. Two of them are in serious condition, and another is stable.

Paola Gaeta showed up to the scene in search of her brother before finding out he was among those injured.

"I can't reach him. My brother's car is still here," Gaeta said. "But he was, like, at the wrong place at the wrong time."

One southbound lane of Indianapolis Boulevard was temporarily closed as officers investigated.

"It's so disheartening. This gun violence has to stop," said Angelica Negron-Jernigan, Reyna's close friend.'

Police the name of the person of interest will be released after formal charges are filed. Investigators believe there is no threat to the public.

Flowers adorned the bullet-riddled front door of the pub later Sunday.

Police asked anyone with information to contact them at 219-852-2906.

Authorities did not immediately provide further information.

The video in the player above is from a previous report.