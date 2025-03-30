2 killed, 3 injured in shooting at Hammond pub, police say

HAMMOND, Ind. (WLS) -- A shooting at a Northwest Indiana pub left two people dead and three others injured early Sunday morning, police said.

Hammond police officers responded to reports of gunfire at Portside Pub at 1516 Indianapolis Boulevard around 4 a.m.

Responding officers found five gunshot victims. Two victims died at the scene, and three others were taken to a local hospital, police said.

Two of those injured are in serious condition, and another person is stable.

The victims' ages were not immediately known.

What led up to the shooting was not immediately clear, but police said the incident appears to be domestic-related.

Indianapolis Boulevard remains open in both directions, but one southbound lane is temporarily closed as officers investigate.

The identities of those killed are being withheld until next of kin can be notified, police said.

Police asked anyone with information to contact them at 219-852-2906.

Police did not immediately provide further information.