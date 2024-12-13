Happy retirement, Rich Hillengas!

CHICAGO (WLS) -- We want to wish a fond farewell and the very best of luck to our news operations manager, Rich Hillengas.

Friday is Rich's last day before he begins the adventure of retirement! He started here at ABC7 in March 1982.

Before Rich joined the management team, he was on the street as one of our excellent photographers.

As our operations manager, he has made sure we are on the cutting edge of technology.

He has covered presidential and local elections, conventions, Olympics, hurricanes and wildfires, with stories taking him around the world as an integral part of our work here at ABC7.

Rich, we will miss you and wish you the best of luck!