Hard Rock Cafe in River North to close after nearly 40 years

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Hard Rock Cafe in River North is closing after nearly 40 years.

The restaurant has been a popular attraction for tourists visiting downtown Chicago with its iconic guitar sign.

The location at 63 W. Ontario St. is set to permanently close March 29.

The company says current employees will be offered outplacement support.

"Hard Rock has enjoyed serving the Windy City community for nearly 40 years and playing a role in the city's celebrated dining culture. We are so grateful to our incredible team members, community partners and fans for their support and memories all this time," Hard Rock International said in a statement.

Hard Rock Cafe has 319 locations in 74 countries, including in Rockford and northern Indiana, the statement said.