Harold Ramis Day: Navy Pier event celebrates life of actor and Chicago native on Groundhog Day

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A celebration was held on Sunday afternoon to honor the late Harold Ramis, the co-writer and director of "Groundhog Day."

Ramis was a Chicago native. He died in 2014.

He may be best known for being on camera in the "Ghostbuster" movies.

Sunday's Harold Ramis Day marked the second annual event held at Harry Caray's Tavern on Navy Pier. Ramis was a partner in the restaurant.

