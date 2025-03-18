24/7 LiveChicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
Welcome, Mickey
mickey@disney.com
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Sports collector to move infamous 1919 'Black Sox' baseball back to Tribune Tower

Since the ball was moved to the Chicago Sports Museum in 2022, the White Sox have had a historically awful stretch.

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Tuesday, March 18, 2025 12:48AM
Collector to move infamous 'Black Sox' baseball back to Tribune Tower
Since the Black Sox baseball was moved from Tribune Tower to the Chicago Sports Museum, the Chicago White Sox have had a historically awful stretch.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- It is one of the most infamous pieces of sports memorabilia.

This baseball was used in the 1919 World Series between the White Sox and the Cincinnati Reds.

ABC7 Chicago is now streaming 24/7. Click here to watch

That Sox team would later become known as the "Black Sox," because players were indicted for throwing the series in a huge gambling scandal.

The baseball was recently rediscovered in a time capsule at Tribune Tower. In 2022, the CEO of Harry Caray's Restaurant Group, sports collector Grant DePorter, moved the ball to the Chicago Sports Museum in Water Tower Place.

Since then, the White Sox have had a historically awful stretch.

Now, DePorter aims to restore the team's luck by moving the ball back to Tribune Tower on Tuesday, as part of the yearly Worldwide Toast to Harry Caray.

DePorter joined ABC7 on Monday night to talk about the inspiration to make this move now.

Copyright © 2025 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW