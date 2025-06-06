Harvey alderwoman arrested, charged with aggravated battery of police officer

Harvey Alderwoman Colby Chapman was arrested Thursday and charged with aggravated battery of a police officer, officials said.

Harvey Alderwoman Colby Chapman was arrested Thursday and charged with aggravated battery of a police officer, officials said.

Harvey Alderwoman Colby Chapman was arrested Thursday and charged with aggravated battery of a police officer, officials said.

Harvey Alderwoman Colby Chapman was arrested Thursday and charged with aggravated battery of a police officer, officials said.

HARVEY, Ill. (WLS) -- The political intrigue is heating up in Harvey after an alderwoman's arrest Thursday night following an altercation at a city council meeting in late April.

Colby Chapman is charged with aggravated battery of a police officer, which she claims is political retaliation after she launched a bid for mayor.

Chapman was in court and released from custody Thursday.

It was the fourth time since October that Colby Chapman has faced charges in connection to her position as a Harvey alderwoman. Three previous misdemeanors were dismissed. Now she's facing felony charges.

Chapman walked out of the Markham Courthouse after being released from custody, surrounded by supporters, her head held high, unbowed after spending the night behind bars.

"This whole thing is so egregious and heinous simply because I was advocating for a resident's home being sold for $2,000," Chapman said.

The charges stem from the April 28 Harvey city council meeting, where Chapman was seen pushing away a police officer's arm and then pulling away when he grabbed her wrist to remove her from the meeting for being disruptive. Video of the incident was provided by the city of Harvey.

Chapman was initially charged with misdemeanor, disorderly conduct, battery to a police officer and resisting arrest, which were dropped on Wednesday.

Outside the city hall that same night, police body camera video shows Chapman cursing at another officer, her wrists handcuffed behind her back.

SEE ALSO | Former Dolton Mayor Tiffany Henyard virtually appears in court; judge orders in-person appearance

Thursday night, charges were upgraded to felony aggravated battery to a police officer, and Chapman turned herself in to Harvey police.

"Yesterday's arrest coming on the very day Ms. Colby Chapman announced her candidacy for mayor is no coincidence," Chapman's attorney Daniel Olswang said. "It is a blatant and deeply troubling act of political retaliation. This is not justice, this is political persecution."

"My advocacy is disrupting the issues in the city of Harvey," Chapman said.

The city of Harvey denied any political motivation behind the charges, noting the charging decision was made by the Cook County State's Attorney's office, adding "Any attempt to politicize this legal determination is a distraction from the underlying facts: an elected official physically assaulted a police officer while resisting lawful orders."

"I honestly would believe that these are just tactics of scare tactics, silencing her, to make her not actually pursue her efforts of becoming mayor," said Johnathan Johnson with Holy Bible Missionary Baptist Church.

Chapman said she will not be intimidated and will definitely not be silenced.

Chapman is due back in court for a preliminary hearing June 23. The next regularly-scheduled city council meeting is scheduled for Monday.