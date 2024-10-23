4 seriously injured after car crashes into Harvey place of worship: police

HARVEY, Ill. (WLS) -- Four people were seriously injured Wednesday morning, when a car crashed into a place of worship in the south suburbs, police said.

The vehicle crashed into Universal Kingdom of God House of Israel, located at 133 W. 147th St. in Harvey, officials said.

Neither police nor fire officials provided any additional information about the four people who were injured.

It was not immediately clear what led up to the crash.

SEE ALSO: Possible North Chicago armed kidnapping ends in Logan Square crash: police

Video of the scene showed heavy damage to both the car and the building.

Smoke could be seen, as firefighters responded to the scene. Some flames were visible, as well.

This is a developing story; check back with ABC7 Chicago for updates.