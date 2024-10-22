1 arrested after Illinois State Police chase of kidnapping suspect ends in Chicago crash

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A kidnapping suspect was arrested in Chicago after a chase from the north suburbs Monday night, Illinois State Police said.

Police said at about 10:44 p.m. they spotted a gray Mazda matching the description of a car wanted in a kidnapping speeding southbound on I-94 near Dundee Road.

Illinois State Police pursued the vehicle until it crashed into another car at Diversey and Milwaukee avenues, police said.

At least one suspect was taken into custody, police said. No troopers were injured and it is not known if any motorists were injured in the crash, police said.

Further details were not immediately available.

