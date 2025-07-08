Charges dropped against Harvey Alderwoman Colby Chapman

Harvey City Council member Colby Chapman has had charges against her dropped by the Cook County State's Attorney.

HARVEY, Ill. (WLS) -- Charges against a Harvey alderwoman have been dropped.

According to the Harvey police chief, the Cook County State's Attorney office dropped the felony charges against Alderwoman Colby Chapman.

Chapman was accused of pushing an officer's arm and pulling away as she was removed from a meeting back in April.

Harvey Police Chief Cameron Biddings said in a statement in part, "I am disappointed and concerned by the State's Attorney's decision to drop felony charges against Alderwoman Chapman without so much as a grand jury hearing, despite the clear evidence that she struck a Harvey police officer while resisting lawful orders.

In a statement, the state's attorney's office said, "Illinois Supreme Court Rules limit the CCSAO's ability to comment on a pending case, but as prosecutors we have a legal and ethical responsibility to continuously evaluate the evidence in each case at each stage of the proceeding, and to evaluate whether the law, evidence, and resources warrant proceeding. That process has played out here."