Healthy recipes for a stress-free and delicious holiday meal

Food is a big part of many holiday traditions. But it can also be a major source of stress for people looking to stick to healthy goals. However, you don't have to sacrifice flavor to prepare a feast that's good for your body - and your taste buds.
Meghan Sedivy, registered dietitian and health & well-being program manager at Fresh Thyme Market, visited ABC 7 to share some fun, seasonal, and healthier holiday recipes that are both stress-free and delicious.
Sage-Fennel "Stuffins"
Ingredients:
1 loaf Fresh Thyme Bakery multigrain Batard, cut into 3/4-inch cubes (9 cups)
5 fl. oz. Fresh Thyme Avocado Cooking Oil Spray
2 cups Fresh Thyme organic chicken broth
2 Fresh Thyme large eggs
1 Tbsp. Fresh Thyme extra virgin olive oil
1 cup finely chopped yellow onion
1/2 cup quartered, cored, and thinly sliced fennel bulb
1/2 cup finely chopped celery
1/2 cup finely chopped cremini mushrooms
1/4 cup chopped fresh parsley
2 Tbsp. finely chopped fresh sage or 2 tsp. ground sage
1/2 tsp. Fresh Thyme fine sea salt
1/4 tsp. Fresh Thyme ground black pepper
Preparation:
- Preheat oven to 300F. Place bread cubes in a large rimmed baking pan and bake for 20 minutes, stirring once. Remove dried bread cubes from oven and cool.
- Increase oven temperature to 400F. Spray twelve 2-inch muffin cups with cooking spray.
- In a large bowl, whisk together broth and eggs. Add bread and toss to coat. Let mixture stand, stirring occasionally, for 10 minutes or until liquid is absorbed.
- In a large skillet, heat oil over medium heat. Add onion, fennel, celery, and mushrooms and cook 5 minutes or until vegetables are softened, stirring frequently. Stir in parsley, sage, salt, and pepper. Add vegetable mixture to bread mixture; stir to combine.
- Spoon stuffing mixture into the muffin cups. Bake 30 to 35 minutes or until heated through.
Butternut Mac & Cheese
Ingredients:
5 fl. oz. Fresh Thyme Extra Virgin Olive Oil Spray
7 oz. white Cheddar cheese, shredded
2 oz. ( cup) Asiago cheese, finely shredded
2 Tbsp. Fresh Thyme all-purpose flour, divided
2 (16 oz.) containers Fresh Thyme butternut squash cubes, divided
12 oz. (about 4 cups) Fresh Thyme farfalle pasta
1 Tbsp. water
2 Tbsp. Fresh Thyme salted butter, divided
1 large shallot, minced
2 cups 2% reduced-fat milk
1 tsp. finely chopped fresh rosemary
tsp. ground black pepper
3 Tbsp. plain panko bread crumbs
Preparation:
- Preheat oven to 350F. Spray a 2-qt. baking dish with cooking spray; set aside. In a bowl, toss Cheddar and Asiago cheeses with 1 Tbsp. flour; set aside.
- Cut 1 cup of squash cubes in half. Cook pasta per package directions; add cut-up squash during last 4 minutes of cooking. Drain pasta and squash.
- Meanwhile, place remaining squash in a microwave-safe bowl and sprinkle with water. Cover and microwave on HIGH 9 to 11 minutes or until very soft, stirring halfway through. Drain. Transfer to food processor and process until mashed.
- In a large saucepan, melt 1 Tbsp. butter. Add shallot; cook over medium heat 1 to 2 minutes or until softened. Whisk together milk and remaining 1 Tbsp. flour until combined; add to shallot in pan. Stir in rosemary, black pepper, and mashed squash. Cook and stir 2 to 3 minutes or until thickened. Stir in cheese mixture. Cook and stir 1 minute.
- Stir cooked pasta and squash pieces into sauce mixture. Transfer to prepared baking dish. Mix remaining 1 Tbsp. butter with panko crumbs; sprinkle over pasta. Bake 25 to 30 minutes or until heated through and bubbly around edges.
Warm Pear & Brussels Sprouts Salad
Ingredients:
4 oz. Fresh Thyme applewood smoked bacon, chopped
1/2 medium red onion, sliced
1 lb. Brussels sprouts, halved
3 Bosc pears, cored and quartered
1/4 tsp. Fresh Thyme fine sea salt
2 Tbsp. Fresh Thyme stone-ground mustard
2 Tbsp. Fresh Thyme honey
1 Tbsp. Fresh Thyme apple cider vinegar
Freshly cracked black pepper, to taste
Fresh Thyme blue cheese crumbles, optional
Preparation:
- In a large skillet over medium heat, cook bacon and onion for 6 to 8 minutes or until bacon is crisp, stirring frequently. Remove bacon and onion from skillet; set aside.
- Add Brussels sprouts, pears, and salt to drippings in the skillet. Cook for 6 minutes over medium heat or until pears are almost tender, stirring frequently.
- In a small bowl, whisk together mustard, honey, and vinegar. Add to skillet, stirring to coat Brussels sprouts mixture. Stir in bacon and onion. Cook and stir for 2 to 3 minutes or until pears are tender. Season with black pepper. Serve warm, sprinkled with blue cheese crumbles, if desired.
