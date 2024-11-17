Healthy recipes for a stress-free and delicious holiday meal

Food is a big part of many holiday traditions. But it can also be a major source of stress for people looking to stick to healthy goals. However, you don't have to sacrifice flavor to prepare a feast that's good for your body - and your taste buds.

Meghan Sedivy, registered dietitian and health & well-being program manager at Fresh Thyme Market, visited ABC 7 to share some fun, seasonal, and healthier holiday recipes that are both stress-free and delicious.

Sage-Fennel "Stuffins"

Ingredients:

1 loaf Fresh Thyme Bakery multigrain Batard, cut into 3/4-inch cubes (9 cups)

5 fl. oz. Fresh Thyme Avocado Cooking Oil Spray

2 cups Fresh Thyme organic chicken broth

2 Fresh Thyme large eggs

1 Tbsp. Fresh Thyme extra virgin olive oil

1 cup finely chopped yellow onion

1/2 cup quartered, cored, and thinly sliced fennel bulb

1/2 cup finely chopped celery

1/2 cup finely chopped cremini mushrooms

1/4 cup chopped fresh parsley

2 Tbsp. finely chopped fresh sage or 2 tsp. ground sage

1/2 tsp. Fresh Thyme fine sea salt

1/4 tsp. Fresh Thyme ground black pepper

Preparation:

Preheat oven to 300F. Place bread cubes in a large rimmed baking pan and bake for 20 minutes, stirring once. Remove dried bread cubes from oven and cool. Increase oven temperature to 400F. Spray twelve 2-inch muffin cups with cooking spray. In a large bowl, whisk together broth and eggs. Add bread and toss to coat. Let mixture stand, stirring occasionally, for 10 minutes or until liquid is absorbed. In a large skillet, heat oil over medium heat. Add onion, fennel, celery, and mushrooms and cook 5 minutes or until vegetables are softened, stirring frequently. Stir in parsley, sage, salt, and pepper. Add vegetable mixture to bread mixture; stir to combine. Spoon stuffing mixture into the muffin cups. Bake 30 to 35 minutes or until heated through.

Butternut Mac & Cheese

Ingredients:

5 fl. oz. Fresh Thyme Extra Virgin Olive Oil Spray

7 oz. white Cheddar cheese, shredded

2 oz. ( cup) Asiago cheese, finely shredded

2 Tbsp. Fresh Thyme all-purpose flour, divided

2 (16 oz.) containers Fresh Thyme butternut squash cubes, divided

12 oz. (about 4 cups) Fresh Thyme farfalle pasta

1 Tbsp. water

2 Tbsp. Fresh Thyme salted butter, divided

1 large shallot, minced

2 cups 2% reduced-fat milk

1 tsp. finely chopped fresh rosemary

tsp. ground black pepper

3 Tbsp. plain panko bread crumbs

Preparation:

Preheat oven to 350F. Spray a 2-qt. baking dish with cooking spray; set aside. In a bowl, toss Cheddar and Asiago cheeses with 1 Tbsp. flour; set aside. Cut 1 cup of squash cubes in half. Cook pasta per package directions; add cut-up squash during last 4 minutes of cooking. Drain pasta and squash. Meanwhile, place remaining squash in a microwave-safe bowl and sprinkle with water. Cover and microwave on HIGH 9 to 11 minutes or until very soft, stirring halfway through. Drain. Transfer to food processor and process until mashed. In a large saucepan, melt 1 Tbsp. butter. Add shallot; cook over medium heat 1 to 2 minutes or until softened. Whisk together milk and remaining 1 Tbsp. flour until combined; add to shallot in pan. Stir in rosemary, black pepper, and mashed squash. Cook and stir 2 to 3 minutes or until thickened. Stir in cheese mixture. Cook and stir 1 minute. Stir cooked pasta and squash pieces into sauce mixture. Transfer to prepared baking dish. Mix remaining 1 Tbsp. butter with panko crumbs; sprinkle over pasta. Bake 25 to 30 minutes or until heated through and bubbly around edges.

Warm Pear & Brussels Sprouts Salad

Ingredients:

4 oz. Fresh Thyme applewood smoked bacon, chopped

1/2 medium red onion, sliced

1 lb. Brussels sprouts, halved

3 Bosc pears, cored and quartered

1/4 tsp. Fresh Thyme fine sea salt

2 Tbsp. Fresh Thyme stone-ground mustard

2 Tbsp. Fresh Thyme honey

1 Tbsp. Fresh Thyme apple cider vinegar

Freshly cracked black pepper, to taste

Fresh Thyme blue cheese crumbles, optional

Preparation: