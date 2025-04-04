Naperville high school teacher to face grooming, sexual abuse of student charges in court

NAPERVILLE, Ill. (WLS) -- A Naperville high school teacher charged with grooming and sexually abusing one of his students is expected to be in court on Friday.

William Schaub, 56, was arrested during a traffic stop near his home in La Grange on Thursday.

Investigators say he had been exchanging messages with a student from last November through last month.

There was also evidence of inappropriate physical contact between the two in December.

Schaub has been charged with multiple felonies, including Aggravated Criminal Sexual Abuse and Grooming charges, police said.

Schaub was being held in custody at the Will County Jail.

The district says it completed a criminal background check into Schaub before hiring him. They are cooperating with police.