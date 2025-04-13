24/7 LiveChicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
Crash-and-grab thieves target Heart of Chicago GameStop store, police say

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Sunday, April 13, 2025 4:13PM
Crash-and-grab thieves target GameStop on SW Side: CPD
Crash-and-grab burglary suspects targeted a Heart of Chicago GameStop store in the 2300-block of West Cermak Road early Sunday, police said.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Crash-and-grab thieves targeted a GameStop location on the Southwest Side early Sunday morning, Chicago police said.

Officers responded to the Heart of Chicago neighborhood's 2300-block of West Cermak Road just after 5 a.m.

Someone drove a Jeep SUV into the store, and multiple suspects took property before fleeing the scene in unknown directions and vehicles, police said.

There were no reports of any injuries, and no one is in custody, police said.

Area Three detectives are investigating.

Police did not immediately provide further information about the burglary.

