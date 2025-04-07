Chicago police investigating crash-and-grab burglary at South Loop GameStop store

CHICAGO (WLS) -- An SUV crashed into a South Loop GameStop store as part of a burglary Monday morning, Chicago police said.

The incident occurred at about 5:10 a.m. at the store in the South Loop Market Place in the 1200-block of South Canal Street.

Police said a group of suspect crashed a Jeep SUV into the store and began stealing merchandise.

The suspects then fled in the Jeep and two other vehicles, an Acura SUV and an unknown Dodge.

A similar incident happened at another GameStop near 79th Street and Cicero Avenue over the weekend.

