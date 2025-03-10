Helicopter lands on Jackson Park Golf Course after mechanical problem: CFD

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A helicopter with a mechanical problem landed on a South Side golf course Monday night, Chicago fire officials said.

CFD said in a post on X just before 6:30 p.m. that the helicopter landed on Jackson Park Golf Course in the 6200-block of South Richards Drive, near the first hole.

Chicago fire crews are checking on the occupants of the helicopter.

It was not immediately clear what mechanical problem caused the helicopter to go through with a "controlled landing."

This is a developing story; check back with ABC7 Chicago for updates.