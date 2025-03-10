24/7 LiveChicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
Welcome, Mickey
mickey@disney.com
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Helicopter lands on Jackson Park Golf Course after mechanical problem: CFD

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Monday, March 10, 2025 11:43PM
ABC7 Chicago 24/7 Stream
Live streaming newscasts, breaking news, weather & original, local programming.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A helicopter with a mechanical problem landed on a South Side golf course Monday night, Chicago fire officials said.

CFD said in a post on X just before 6:30 p.m. that the helicopter landed on Jackson Park Golf Course in the 6200-block of South Richards Drive, near the first hole.

ABC7 Chicago is now streaming 24/7. Click here to watch

Chicago fire crews are checking on the occupants of the helicopter.

SEE ALSO: 5 injured but 'everybody survives' after small plane crashes in Lancaster County, Pennsylvania

It was not immediately clear what mechanical problem caused the helicopter to go through with a "controlled landing."

This is a developing story; check back with ABC7 Chicago for updates.

Copyright © 2025 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW