Here are the eight new emoji coming to smartphones, including exhausted face, a shovel, and a splat

There are 8 new emojis coming soon to smartphones. They include an exhausted face with bags under the eyes, a root vegetable, and a shovel.

NEW YORK -- Finally, an emoji to represent us all is coming soon: An exhausted face with bags under its eyes.

It's one of eight new emojis that will appear on smartphones and computers next year, which also include a root vegetable, a harp, a leafless tree, a fingerprint, a shovel, a purple splatter, and a flag for the remote island in the English Channel called Sark.

Emojipedia, a popular emoji reference site, released sample images a few months ago. Recently, the Unicode Consortium, the non-profit that oversees global emoji standards and new releases approved the new emoji lineup.

Smartphone users can start using the new emojis across "various digital devices over the next few months and throughout 2025," Emojipedia said.

The exhausted emoji face had the honors of winning the "most anticipated" emoji in the World Emoji Awards receiving more than 60% of the vote. The splatter and shovel came in second place and third place, respectively.

Although those might be goofy, the leafless tree is meant to raise awareness of drought and climate change, according to Brian Baihaki, who submitted it to the Unicode Consortium.

"Drought is a natural part of climate cycle, for million of years trees have adapted to these harsh condition," Baihaki wrote. "But the climate is changing, drought become more frequent, severe, and even spread to other places in short amount of time."

Different operating services, such as Apple iOS and Alphabet's Android, and companies put their own spin on the emoji designs.

The interpretations can lead to controversy, such as Google's misplacement of foam somehow hovering above a half-full glass of beer, and the jumbling of ingredients (with cheese on the bottom) on its hamburger emoji. Both were corrected.

