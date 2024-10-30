Car crashes into Smashing Pumpkins frontman Billy Corgan's Highland Park tea house

There was a Highland Park crash Wednesday afternoon. A car crashed into Smashing Pumpkins frontman Billy Corgan's Madame Zuzu's, his wife said.

HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. (WLS) -- A car crashed into Smashing Pumpkins frontman Billy Corgan's tea house and performance space Wednesday afternoon, injuring his mother-in-law, his wife said in an Instagram post.

The car crashed into Madame Zuzu's, which is located at 1876 First St. in Highland Park, Chloe Mendel Corgan said about 1:30 p.m.

The car jumped the curb, and crashed into the window, she said.

Mendel Corgan's mother, who was with the Corgans' son, was injured, she said.

The extent of her injuries was not immediately clear.

"Our family is grateful for the swift assistance of the Highland Park and Deerfield first responders," Mendel Corgan said.

Madame Zuzu's will be closed until further notice.

Mendel Corgan said the crash is under investigation.

Video of the scene showed a small car halfway into the business, and the front window almost completely gone.

Neither police nor fire officials immediately provided additional information on what led up to the crash.

This is a developing story; check back with ABC7 Chicago for updates.