Smashing Pumpkins frontman Billy Corgan bringing magic of Bozo the Clown to Highland Park

Smashing Pumpkins frontman Billy Corgan is bringing the magic of Bozo the Clown to his Madame ZuZu's venue October 18-20 in Highland Park.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- If you grew up anywhere in the Chicago area, you know Bozo the Clown. His show was filmed in Chicago for decades, going back to 1960.

Generations of children got to watch and take part in the circus-style fun before the final episode in 2001. One of those kids was Chicago's own Billy Corgan, frontman of The Smashing Pumpkins.

Now, Corgan and his wife Chloé Mendel are bringing the Bozo's Circus experience to their Highland Park venue, Madame ZuZu's.

ABC7 was joined Wednesday by Billy Corgan and Chloé Mendel Corgan to talk about the upcoming multi-day event.

For tickets, go to madamezuzus.com/pages/bozos-circus.