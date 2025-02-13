Highland Park announces plans for 2nd annual July 4th celebration since parade mass shooting

The city of Highland Park has announced its plans for their second annual July 4th celebration since the deadly parade mass shooting in 2022.

The city of Highland Park has announced its plans for their second annual July 4th celebration since the deadly parade mass shooting in 2022.

HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. (WLS) -- The city of Highland Park has announced plans for this year's July 4th celebration.

New for 2025, the festivities will begin July 3 with a celebration for all ages.

On the morning of Independence Day, there will be a remembrance for those impacted by the deadly 2022 parade mass shooting. Seven were killed and 48 were injured in the attack.

The second annual parade parade since the shooting will step off at 11 a.m. that morning.

The city said there will not be a drone or fireworks show this year.

More information can be found here.