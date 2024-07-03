Highland Park to mark 2 years since parade shooting; mother speaks on youngest's victim health

HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. (WLS) -- Thursday marks two years since the deadly mass shooting at Highland Park's Fourth of July parade.

The mother of the youngest shooting survivor, Cooper Roberts, shared an update on his health journey Wednesday.

The 10-year-old was paralyzed from the waist down in the 2022 shooting. His mother, Keely, said he has really taken to adaptive sports.

"Cooper has become like the world's biggest adaptive sled hockey fan," she said. "Cooper is playing sled hockey like crazy. He loves it."

Last week, the suspected shooter, Robert Crimo III, rejected a plea deal, which came as a surprise to many victims and survivors.

Cooper's mother shared how his decision impacted her family.

"This is really hard," she added. "Justice delayed is nothing. There's nothing healing, or restorative or comforting about justice delayed, especially justice delayed in a way that feels cruel."

Seven people were killed and dozens of others were wounded in the Highland Park parade shooting.

The city of Highland Park will host its Fourth of July parade on Thursday along a new route.

It will start on Laurel Avenue at First Street. The parade ends at Sunset Woods Park, where the park district's Fourth Fest will take place.