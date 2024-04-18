Highland Park announces 4th of July plans, including return of parade after shooting

Highland Park, Illinois announced its 4th of July plans, including the return of its parade after a 2022 shooting killed 7 and injured dozens.

HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. (WLS) -- Two years after a deadly shooting, Highland Park has announced plans for this year's July Fourth events.

They include a return of the parade on a new route.

In 2022, a gunman killed seven people and injured dozens more during the July Fourth parade.

Last year's celebrations included a community walk and moment of silence.

This July, the city is planning a remembrance ceremony, followed by the Independence Day Parade and a festival.

"Independence Day has traditionally been a special opportunity for our community to come together with beloved traditions," Mayor Nancy Rotering said in a statement. "As we continue our journey as one Highland Park, we do so with respect, compassion, and support for all whose lives were forever changed on July 4, 2022, while maintaining the community spirit that has always been a hallmark of Highland Park's Independence Day events."

The city and park district have undertaken a trauma-informed approach to planning Fourth of July events, with guidance from the Department of Justice, officials said.

Visit www.cityhpil.com and www.pdhp.org for more information.

Robert Crimo III will go on trial Feb. 24, 2025 for the Highland Park parade shooting.