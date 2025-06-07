Pilot killed, 3-year-old passenger injured in plane crash at Hinckley Airfield, sheriff says

HINCKLEY (WLS) -- A pilot was killed and a toddler was injured in a plane crash Saturday just past the west suburbs, officials said.

The crash happened in a farm field just west of Hinckley Airfield, 12747 US-30, in Hinckley, Illinois, the DeKalb County Sheriff's Office said.

The pilot, a 51-year-old person from Maple Park, was killed in the crash. Their gender and identity were not yet known.

A 3-year-old passenger, whose gender was also not known, was injured in the plane crash and was taken to Northwestern Medicine Kishwaukee Hospital in DeKalb and then Lurie Children's Hospital in Chicago, the sheriff said. The injured passenger was reported to be stable.

The plane that crashed was a single-engine 1946 Aeronca 7 AC.

The FAA and NTSB are investigating.

The DeKalb County Sheriff's Office, as well as the Hinckley Police Department, Hinckley Fire Department, Waterman Fire Department, and Big Rock Fire Department responded to a plane crash at the Hinckley Airfield, 12747 US-30, Hinckley, IL. The single engine plane, a 1946 Aeronca 7 AC, with a 51-year-old pilot and 3-year-old passenger from Maple Park, IL, onboard, crashed into a farm field just west of the airfield. The pilot, whose name is being withheld at this time pending notification to family members, was pronounced deceased on the scene. The 3-year-old passenger was transported to Northwestern Medicine Kishwaukee Hospital in DeKalb, IL, and later transferred to Lurie Children's Hospital in Chicago in stable condition. The FAA and NTSB responded to the scene and will be handling the investigation into the cause of the crash.