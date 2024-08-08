Hinsdale baseball team competes to play in Little League World Series

A Hinsdale baseball team is competing Wednesday and is one win away from the change to play in the Little League World Series.

HINSDALE, Ill. (WLS) -- The Hinsdale Little League team is just one win away from advancing to the Little League World Series.

A watch party is being held in Hinsdale as fans cheer on the hometown team.

Hinsdale Little League is representing the state of Illinois. The 12-U team has been playing in the Little League Great Lakes regional tournament with the hopes to represent the region in the World Series.

Just days ago, the team has a comeback win in a nail-biter of a game against Kentucky.

Wednesday, they are up against Indiana in the regional championship in Whitestown, Indiana.

The Hinsdale community right is rallying behind their little hometown athletes. At Fuller House, every TV was set to the game and people there were excited to cheer on the team.

One parent who is in Indiana for the game spoke to ABC7 on the phone. She said win or lose, this has been an exciting journey so far, which is hopefully not over yet.