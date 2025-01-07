24/7 LiveChicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
Historic Cypress Log Cabin at Indiana Dunes National Park now available for overnight stays

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Tuesday, January 7, 2025 1:06AM
CHICAGO (WLS) -- You can now stay at the one-of-a-kind Cypress Log Cabin at Indiana Dunes that was originally built for the 1933 Chicago World's Fair.

At the end of the World's Fair in 1935, the home, which is one of the famed "Century of Progress" houses, was taken to Beverly Shores, Ind., where it has stood since.

It spent several decades as a private home, and then was restored through a program between Indiana Landmarks, the National Park Service and several private parties.

The cabin was previously only accessible to the public through limited National Park tours.

You can book a stay by visiting INtheDunes.com.

