Historic Long Grove covered bridge hit again after being hit dozens of times: VIDEO

The historic Long Grove covered bridge hit has been again, and it has been hit dozens of times since it reopened in 2020, surveillance video shows.

LONG GROVE, Ill. (WLS) -- The "Robert Parker Coffin Bridge" in the north suburbs has been hit again, and this time it was caught on video.

The bridge was formerly known as "Long Grove Covered Bridge".

Surveillance video showed a small truck carrying a stacked load hit the top of the bridge.

ABC7 has previously reported that the bridge has been hit dozens of times in the last few years.

