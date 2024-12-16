Police searching for driver after pedestrian killed in Joliet hit-and-run crash

JOLIET, Ill. (WLS) -- Joliet police are investigating a deadly hit-and-run crash that happened on Saturday night.

Police responded to the crash near 4th Avenue and South Chicago Street around 9:30 p.m.

A 62-year-old man was lying on the sidewalk near the intersection when officers arrived on the scene.

The Joliet Fire Department responded and transported the victim in critical condition to Ascension Saint Joseph Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Witnesses told officers that the victim crossed Chicago Street eastbound, and a silver sedan, traveling northbound on the same street, struck him.

Police said video footage of the crash shows that silver sedan traveling at a high rate of speed before hitting the victim.

The intersection was closed for several hours as police investigated.

Officers later found the suspect vehicle, police said on Sunday. They are still working to find the driver.

Police asked anyone with information to call the Joliet Police Department Traffic Unit at 815-724-3010. People can also contact the Will County Crime Stoppers at 800-323-6734 or online at https://crimestoppersofwillcounty.org to remain anonymous.