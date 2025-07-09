24/7 LiveChicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
2 shot, 1 fatally at apartments in Hobart, police say

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Wednesday, July 9, 2025 12:21AM
HOBART, Ind. (WLS) -- Police are investigating what led to a deadly shooting at an apartment complex on Tuesday in Hobart, Indiana.

The shooting happened at about 5 p.m. at the Haven Apartments in the 300-block of North Lake Park Avenue, police said.

Two people were shot, according to police.

One victim was taken to an area hospital for treatment. Their condition was not immediately known.

The other victim died, according to police.

No other information regarding the victims' ages and genders was released.

Anyone with information is urged to call police.

