15-year-old suspect accused of attacking neighbor in hot tub before fatal stabbing: TX officials

A 15-year-old accused in the stabbing death of his neighbor allegedly did it because he wanted to see what it was like, sources said.

A 15-year-old accused in the stabbing death of his neighbor allegedly did it because he wanted to see what it was like, sources said.

A 15-year-old accused in the stabbing death of his neighbor allegedly did it because he wanted to see what it was like, sources said.

A 15-year-old accused in the stabbing death of his neighbor allegedly did it because he wanted to see what it was like, sources said.

HOCKLEY, Texas -- A 15-year-old remains in custody after being accused in the stabbing death of his 62-year-old neighbor, who was found dead in her backyard shed outside Houston, Texas.

Dana Magnuson was found with multiple stab wounds on July 20, according to the Harris County, Texas Sheriff's Office.

The teen suspect, whose name has not been released because of his age, was arrested for murder nine days later. He was taken to the Harris County Juvenile Detention Center, Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said.

SEE ALSO: UK police charge 17-year-old with murder following stabbing attack that left 3 girls dead

According to HCSO, deputies responded to Magnuson's home, in the Hockley area of northwest Harris County, at about 7 p.m. Her body was found in the backyard shed, but investigators believe she was first attacked in her hot tub behind her house. There was a struggle, they believe, that moved from the hot tub to the house and then to the shed, where she was found.

Sources told ABC Houston affiliate KTRK that the teen told investigators he wanted to see what it was like to stab someone.

In a statement, the teen's attorney, Jon Stephenson, wrote, "We only have preliminary reports, and a petition has yet to be filed by the State. We look forward to seeing the evidence they actually have. He's a good kid from a good family, and we are working to figure out what really happened."

The victim's son shared photographs of his beloved mother with KTRK. Sheriff Gonzalez posted that Magnuson was active in her community.

The murder rocked the quiet neighborhood, with residents pleading for more information and justice.

Those familiar with the case told KTRK it is too early to say whether the teen could be certified as an adult.