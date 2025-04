Fire heavily damages apartments in Hoffman Estates, video shows

The apartments are located in the 1000-block of Atlantic Avenue.

The apartments are located in the 1000-block of Atlantic Avenue.

The apartments are located in the 1000-block of Atlantic Avenue.

The apartments are located in the 1000-block of Atlantic Avenue.

HOFFMAN ESTATES, Ill. (WLS) -- Heavy smoke was seen coming out an apartment building in Hoffman Estates on Tuesday.

Chopper 7 was over the scene at about 7:20 a.m.

Video shows as the fire left heavy damage to an apartment unit, which appeared to be on the third floor.

The apartment building is located at Atlantic Avenue near Pacific Avenue.

Crews are also investigating what caused the fire.

It was not immediately clear if anybody was injured in the fire.