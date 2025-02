Firefighters battle Hoffman Estates house fire in bitter cold, video shows

HOFFMAN ESTATES, Ill. (WLS) -- Chopper 7 was over the scene as firefighters battled a house fire on Monday.

The fire was at a home in the 1500-block of Jefferson Road in Hoffman Estates.

Chopper 7 was at the scene just before 6 a.m. Video showed a large first responder presence.

It appeared firefighters had controlled the blaze; however smoke was seen coming out of the roof of the home.

Officials have yet to release any information.

It is unknown if anybody was injured in the fire.