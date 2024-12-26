Burger Antics shares New Year's Eve recipes on Cooking up a Storm

New Years Eve is just days away and a suburban restaurant is sharing some crowd-pleasing appetizers.

New Years Eve is just days away and a suburban restaurant is sharing some crowd-pleasing appetizers.

New Years Eve is just days away and a suburban restaurant is sharing some crowd-pleasing appetizers.

New Years Eve is just days away and a suburban restaurant is sharing some crowd-pleasing appetizers.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- New Years Eve is just days away and a suburban restaurant is sharing some crowd-pleasing appetizers.

Burger Antics in Brookfield knows a thing or two when it comes to putting out a spread.

Burger Antics Owners Brenna Borgias and Dan Velcich joined ABC7 Chicago to share their go-to apps.

Stuffed Mushrooms

1.Mix goat cheese with sautéed onion, roasted garlic, and thyme then stuff mushrooms.

2.Once stuffed, place in a pan with butter and a splash of water then heat on a medium flame, covered, until mushrooms are tender.

3.Top mushrooms with toasted panko, salt, pepper, & fresh parmesan

Mac 'n Cheese

1.In a pot, melt down butter and flour together to create a roux then add a splash of beer, heavy cream, American cheese, sharp cheddar, smoked gouda, salt, and pepper.

2.Once cheese is all melted and add cooked shell pasta.

3.Combine and place into serving vessel.

4.Top with toasted panko breadcrumbs and fresh parmesan.

To learn more about their menu, click here.