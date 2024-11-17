Holiday Magic returns to Brookfield Zoo Chicago

Brookfield Zoo Chicago will be open from 3-9 p.m. during Holiday Magic!

Brookfield Zoo Chicago will be open from 3-9 p.m. during Holiday Magic!

Brookfield Zoo Chicago will be open from 3-9 p.m. during Holiday Magic!

Brookfield Zoo Chicago will be open from 3-9 p.m. during Holiday Magic!

BROOKFIELD, Ill. (WLS) -- Brookfield Zoo Chicago will transform into a winter wonderland for an exciting lineup of events throughout the 2024 holiday season.

From Chicagoland's longest-running holiday lights festival to new immersive experiences and events, guests of all ages are invited to embrace the season's magic and create cherished memories at Brookfield Zoo Chicago.

Celebrating its 43rd year, Holiday Magic returns with giant illuminated animals, a dazzling tunnel show and more than two million LED lights that will marvel and delight.

The enchanting scenes throughout the Zoo are accompanied by unforgettable experiences with Santa, dazzling light displays and more than 900 trees beautifully decorated by community members. Guests will be especially charmed by the following Holiday Magic favorite features and additions:

Immersive displays like Candy Cane Lane and Sparkling Coast

Nightly holiday-themed Dolphins in Action presentation at 6 p.m.

Nightly Penguin Encounter at 6 p.m.

A Holiday Market offering unique shopping alongside seasonal food and beverages that warm winter spirits-from craft cocktails and funnel cakes to handmade gifts and custom ornaments

Brookfield Zoo Chicago will be open from 3-9 p.m. during Holiday Magic, which takes place on Nov. 22-24 and 29-30 then Dec. 1, 5-8, 12-15, 19-22 and 26-31.

Santa will be taking a break from his workshop to meet with Zoo guests between 5-8 p.m. on Holiday Magic dates between Nov. 22 to Dec. 22.

Guests are reminded that the Zoo will be closed on Thanksgiving Day and Christmas Day.

Additional details and tickets for Holiday Magic as well as the can't-miss holiday events below are now available at brookfieldzoo.org/Events.

All events require advance registration and/or tickets, with some attractions available at an additional charge like Dolphins in Action and Penguin Encounters.

