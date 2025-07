Winnetka house belonging to 'Home Alone' character 'South Bend Shovel Slayer' is sold

The "South Bend Shovel Slayer's" house in Winnetka, Illinois has been sold. The house played a small but iconic role in "Home Alone."

WINNETKA, Ill. (WLS) -- The new owners of a north suburban Winnetka house say they are ready for the "Home Alone" fans who will no doubt come by to visit.

That's because the house played a small but iconic role in the John Hughes film.

It was where the "South Bend Shovel Slayer" supposedly lived.

But that scary character turned out to be a kindly neighbor.

