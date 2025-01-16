'Home Alone' house in Winnetka officially sold for $5.5 million

The Winnetka "Home Alone" house featured in the classic 1990 movie has now officially sold for $5.5 million.

WINNETKA, Ill. (WLS) -- The Winnetka house made famous in the 1990 movie "Home Alone" has now officially sold after going under contract last year.

The iconic north suburban home was listed on the market in May 2024 for $5.25 million. It sold this month for $5.5 million, slightly above the asking price, according to the listing.

The five-bedroom, six-bathroom "Home Alone" house went under contract in June 2024 shortly after it was listed and was pending, until now.

It was the second time the house had been up for sale since the movie was shot in the late 1980's. The house was renovated inside, so it doesn't look like it did in the movie.

The home is located on Lincoln Avenue in Winnetka.

The famous house was brought to market by Coldwell Banker Realty's Dawn McKenna Group.