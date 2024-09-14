Incidents took place roughly 15 minutes, less than 2 miles apart; shots fired in 1st robbery, police say

Man charged in connection with 2 armed home invasions that happened minutes apart on SW Side: CPD

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man has been charged in connection with two armed home invasions that happened on the city's Southwest Side early Thursday morning.

Kentrell Brown, 26, is accused of pulling out a gun and forcing the victims back into their homes.

The crimes happened at two different houses.

The first incident happened in the 6200-block of South Kolin Avenue in West Lawn about 1:25 a.m., police said.

Someone in the house had a gun and a Concealed-Carry License, and there was a shootout. No one was hurt.

The second incident happened about 15 minutes later and less than 2 miles away in the 3300-block of West 59th Place in Chicago Lawn.

Brown has been charged with three counts of armed robbery, one count of home invasion, one count of vehicular hijacking and one count of armed kidnapping.

Brown is expected to appear in court for a detention hearing on Saturday.

