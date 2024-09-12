Incidents took place roughly 15 minutes, less than 2 miles apart; shots fired in 1st robbery, police say

Chicago police investigating 2 armed robberies that led to home invasions on SW Side

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police are investigating after two home invasions that began as armed robberies on the Southwest Side early Thursday morning.

The first happened in the 6200-block of South Kolin Avenue in West Lawn about 1:25 a.m., CPD said.

Police said two male suspects armed with guns approached a 20-year-old man and 56-year-old woman, who were in a vehicle in the area, and demanded their property.

The suspects then followed the two into a home, where they demanded more property, police said.

There was a shootout inside the home, and the suspects left. No one was injured, police said.

A gun was recovered, but no one was in custody later Thursday morning.

Area One detectives are investigating.

About 15 minutes later and less than 2 miles away, a 17-year-old boy was getting out of his vehicle in the 3300-block of West 59th Place in Chicago Lawn, when a black SUV pulled up behind him, police said.

Two male suspects armed with guns approached and demanded property, according to CPD.

They then forced the boy into a home, where they took more personal property before driving away, police said.

There is no one in custody, and Area One detectives are investigating.

Police did not immediately link the two incidents.

