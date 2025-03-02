Home Run Inn restaurant closing some locations on Sunday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Home Run Inn restaurants will close three of its locations by the end of the day Sunday.

The company said it is closing restaurants in Berwyn, Bronzeville, and Melrose Park.

"As we look to the future, we are making thoughtful decisions to ensure we continue delivering the best possible experience," said Gina Perrino Bolger, the chief marketing office and fourth generation family member.

The company says that will allow it to focus more on its six remaining stores including the flagship restaurant in Little Village, as well as locations in Bolingbrook, Hillside, and Darien.

"This strategic shift allows us to focus on our flagship and land-owned locations, enhance spaces and develop menus; invest in innovation; and elevate our brand for years to come," Perrino Bolger said.

Home Run Inn was founded in 1947.

