Homeowners beware: Seasonal alert about driveway, pavement repair scams

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Don't let scammers pave the way.

The Better Business Bureau issued an alert after homeowners reported getting scammed by fake contractor offering to repair or pave their driveways.

Be wary of anyone showing up at your door claiming to already be doing work in the area.

They may say they have extra supplies and that they are willing to give you a discount. But in many cases, they could take your money and run. Or they could just do a very poor job.

You should decline unsolicited offers. Always Research companies and contractors and enter in an official contract.

Never pay in full right away. Pay a certain amount upfront, and then the rest when the job is done. Avoid cash payments and pay with a credit card so you can dispute charges as fraud, if needed.

