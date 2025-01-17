Homewood day care worker caught on camera putting child in garbage can: 'I had no words'

A Homewood Learning Lab day care worker was caught on camera putting a child in a garbage can earlier this week.

HOMEWOOD, Ill. (WLS) -- A south suburban daycare worker was caught on camera putting a child in a garbage can.

The child's parents say they are shocked by what they are calling outright cruelty, in an ABC7 Chicago exclusive.

The parents say this incident happened on Monday in Homewood. They didn't learn about it until they picked up their son, and he mentioned to them the teacher put him in a garbage can because he didn't want to take a nap.

The 2- and 4-year-old boys got to play at home Friday. Their parents are looking for a new day care after the incident earlier this week.

Video from a camera in the Learning Lab day care shows a day care worker picking up the 4-year-old, and placing him in a garbage can.

"I had no words, especially when I reviewed the tape. And my first thing was, of course, I'm crying. And I went to the police station," mother Monica Forte said.

Police told the boy's mother that, since he was not physically injured, there was nothing they could do. But, the boy's parents say other children and teachers witnessed the incident. And they are concerned about the psychological damage their son may have suffered as a result of the humiliation.

"We just wanna make sure that Grayson is aware that the situation, what she did, was wrong. He did nothing wrong," father Justin Barnes said.

ABC7 Chicago reached out to the day care, but they have not offered a response.

The boys' parents say they were told the individual worker involved was fired. But, they are concerned that other teachers at the school witnessed the incident and failed to stop it, or even report it. The parents have used this day care for nearly two years. They will not be going back.

"You work with kids. You have to know how to deescalate the situation. You don't put them in a garbage can if they don't want to take a nap," Forte said.

The couple said they are grateful for their son telling them what happened. If not, they say they might have never found out.