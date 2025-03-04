Nancy O'Sullivan last seen in 1974 in Homewood, South Holland area

Homewood cold case: Police asking for help finding woman who went missing as teen over 50 years ago

HOMEWOOD, Ill. (WLS) -- Homewood police are asking for the public's help in a missing woman's cold case.

Nancy O'Sullivan was 15 years old when she disappeared on March 9, 1974.

She was last seen in the area of Homewood or South Holland more than 50 years ago.

Police released an age-progression photo to show what Sullivan might look like now.

Homewood police want to hear from anyone who might know where she is.

Over the years, multiple accounts have surfaced regarding her last known whereabouts, but no definitive answers have been found, police said.

"This case has never been forgotten," Homewood Police Chief Denise McGrath said. "We believe that someone out there knows something-perhaps a detail that seemed insignificant at the time but could now be the missing piece to this puzzle. We urge anyone with information to come forward."

Those with information can email the dedicated tip inbox at Nancy1974@homewoodil.gov or call (708) 206-3373.