Homicide investigation underway after body found inside Englewood building: Chicago police

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Tuesday, December 10, 2024 1:49AM
Chicago police were on the scene after a person was found dead at a building in the 7000-block of South Normal Boulevard.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A homicide investigation is underway after a person was found dead at South Side building on Monday afternoon, Chicago police said.

Police said a female victim, whose age was not immediately known, was found inside the building in the Englewood neighborhood's 7000-block of South Normal Boulevard just after 4 p.m.

She was pronounced dead on the scene.

No one is in custody and Area One detectives are investigating.

Police did not immediately provide further information.

