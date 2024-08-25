Man dead after Texas deputy, reportedly driving on wrong side of road, slams into vehicle: officials

Witnesses told ABC13 that the deputy had been driving on the wrong side of the road. The deputy constable involved in the crash was hospitalized and is now on administrative leave, according to officials.

Witnesses told ABC13 that the deputy had been driving on the wrong side of the road. The deputy constable involved in the crash was hospitalized and is now on administrative leave, according to officials.

Witnesses told ABC13 that the deputy had been driving on the wrong side of the road. The deputy constable involved in the crash was hospitalized and is now on administrative leave, according to officials.

Witnesses told ABC13 that the deputy had been driving on the wrong side of the road. The deputy constable involved in the crash was hospitalized and is now on administrative leave, according to officials.

HOUSTON -- A young man is dead after a Texas deputy constable reportedly driving aggressively slammed into his vehicle.

The fatal crash happened at about 1:30 p.m. Saturday in Houston's Second Ward.

The deceased man's grieving family told our Houston sister station, ABC13, that he was only 28 years old and lived about a block from the crash site.

His neighbor, Antonio Briones, heard the crash impact and rushed to help.

"I pulled off the windshield, and me and another gentleman pulled off the window, the driver's side window, to try and check his vitals a little bit, to see if he was breathing, and I don't think he was responsive. He wasn't responsive at any point," Briones said.

Harris County Precinct 6 internal affairs Lieutenant Simel Maldonado told ABC13 that a preliminary investigation indicates a a Precinct 6 deputy constable was on his way to work in his personal vehicle.

Witnesses told ABC13 that the deputy had been driving on the wrong side of the road. Maldonado confirmed investigators had been told the same.

"We've heard some witnesses as well that we've interviewed, we're getting that same story. However, we're gonna let HPD do the full on investigation. Us ourselves at Harris County, we'll leave no stone unturned," he said.

The Houston Police Department, which is conducting the crash investigation, deferred to Precinct 6 when asked to comment on the matter. Precinct 6 is conducting an internal affairs investigation. The district attorney's office was also on scene.

The deputy constable involved in the crash is currently on administrative leave, according to Maldonado. He was taken to the hospital following the crash and treated for minor injuries.

For more updates on this story, follow Shannon Ryan on Facebook, X and Instagram.