How AI is helping to decipher animal communication

David Gruber, National Geographic Explorer and founder of Project CETI, discusses how AI is helping researchers decipher whale calls.

There's a lot of discussion around the use of artificial intelligence in virtually every industry right now, but especially in the field of science.

David Gruber, National Geographic Explorer and founder of Project CETI, is using AI to decode whale language and believes his research could one day take humanity into extra terrestrial territory.

Project CETI has worked to understand nonhuman speech, starting with sperm whales. In Dominica, researchers use drones to tag whales and collect audio, which is cataloged by AI. Photo by Jaime Rojo/National Geographic

In an interview with ABC News, he discussed how AI is helping researchers decipher whale calls.

This story is a part of National Geographic's November issue on AI.

