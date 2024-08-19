Mother's Milk Bank to help feed ill and low-income babies in Will County

Milk donors are lactating women who have extra milk and want to help babies in need.

WILL COUNTY, Ill. (WLS) -- The Will County Health Department found a new way to help feed critically ill babies and low-income children.

Mothers' Milk Bank teamed up with Will County to open a human milk drop-off depot.

Susan Urbanski and milk donor Alyssa Densberger joined ABC7 Chicago to explain how the milk drop-off depot works.

Some women chose to donate milk after a pregnancy or baby loss. Mothers' Milk Bank works with families that have extra supply and want to donate.

Women must go through a health screening process to meet expectations.

To learn how to become a milk donor, click here.