Mother's Milk Bank to help feed ill and low-income babies in Will County

WILL COUNTY, Ill. (WLS) -- The Will County Health Department found a new way to help feed critically ill babies and low-income children.
Mothers' Milk Bank teamed up with Will County to open a human milk drop-off depot.
Susan Urbanski and milk donor Alyssa Densberger joined ABC7 Chicago to explain how the milk drop-off depot works.
Milk donors are lactating women who have extra milk and want to help babies in need.
Some women chose to donate milk after a pregnancy or baby loss. Mothers' Milk Bank works with families that have extra supply and want to donate.
Women must go through a health screening process to meet expectations.
To learn how to become a milk donor, click here.