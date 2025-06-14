24/7 LiveChicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
Chicago sells out celebration Mass for Pope Leo at Rate Field | How to watch live

Watch the Mass live stream on ABC7 Chicago on Saturday.

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Saturday, June 14, 2025 11:34AM
Pope Leo to deliver 1st address to Chicago in video message at Rate Field
Pope Leo XIV will make a virtual appearance in his hometown of Chicago on Saturday.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The city of Chicago is celebrating the first American pope on Saturday.

Pope Leo XIV will offer a special video message at the home of the Chicago White Sox.

He was known as Robert Prevost on the city's South Side and is a known White Sox fan. Earlier this week he was spotted wearing a White Sox hat.

Cardinal Blase J. Cupich will lead the sold-out Mass at Rate Field. Chicago Bulls announcer Chuck Swirsky will emcee the program.

Gates will open at 12:30 p.m., the program will begin at 2:30 p.m. and the Mass will start at 4 p.m.

ABC7 Chicago will live stream the event for those unable to attend the event.

The celebration will include music, film, in-person testimonials and prayers.

On-site parking will also be available for $5.

A video shows Pope Leo in the crowd at the 2005 World Series game at the Southwest Side ballpark now known as Rate Field, commonly called Sox Park.

