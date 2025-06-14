Chicago sells out celebration Mass for Pope Leo at Rate Field | How to watch live

Watch the Mass live stream on ABC7 Chicago on Saturday.
CHICAGO (WLS) -- The city of Chicago is celebrating the first American pope on Saturday.
Pope Leo XIV will offer a special video message at the home of the Chicago White Sox.
He was known as Robert Prevost on the city's South Side and is a known White Sox fan. Earlier this week he was spotted wearing a White Sox hat.
Cardinal Blase J. Cupich will lead the sold-out Mass at Rate Field. Chicago Bulls announcer Chuck Swirsky will emcee the program.
Gates will open at 12:30 p.m., the program will begin at 2:30 p.m. and the Mass will start at 4 p.m.
ABC7 Chicago will live stream the event for those unable to attend the event.
The celebration will include music, film, in-person testimonials and prayers.
On-site parking will also be available for $5.
A video shows Pope Leo in the crowd at the 2005 World Series game at the Southwest Side ballpark now known as Rate Field, commonly called Sox Park.