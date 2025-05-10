Video shows Pope Leo XIV, then known as Robert Prevost, at 2005 White Sox World Series game

The video appears to further settle a debate between the Sox and the Cubs over the Chicago-born pontiff's baseball loyalties.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A brother of the newly elected pope says the Chicago-born pontiff is a White Sox fan, and one video might offer some proof.

Video shows then-Robert Francis Prevost, now Pope Leo XIV, in the crowd at the 2005 World Series game at the ballpark now known as Rate Field, commonly called Sox Park.

The video appears to further settle a debate between the Sox and the Cubs over the pope's baseball loyalties. It surfaced after John Prevost made it clear that his brother, the pope, roots for the South Siders.

Rate Field made sure to capitalize on Prevost's comments, posting a sign that said, "Hey Chicago, he's a Sox fan!" as Wrigley Field posted a similar message, saying, "Hey, Chicago, he's a Cubs fan!"

Prevost also clarified that their mother was from the North Side, and her side of the family roots for the Cubs.

Since Pope Leo XIV grew up in Dolton and attended school on the Far South Side, it would make sense that when it comes to matters of baseball allegiance, he would be a Sox guy.

And the Sox are certainly proud of that. They have even created a "Pope Leo" jersey.

