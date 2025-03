Huge fire destroys south suburban magnesium facility on Seeley Avenue

Fire crews in Dixmoor battled a huge blaze in a magnesium facility on Seeley Avenue Wednesday night.

DIXMOOR, ill. (WLS) -- Fire crews and hazmat are trying to figure out what caused a fire at a magnesium facility in the south suburbs Wednesday night.

The Posen fire chief said it started around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday at 14100 Seeley Avenue.

Since magnesium is a combustible metal, some explosions were caused inside.

The fire is out and the building is almost a total loss.

No one is hurt.