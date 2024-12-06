Hulu launches new brand of comedy specials called 'Hularious'

Joelle Garguilo reports on the new series of comedy specials on Hulu.

Joelle Garguilo reports on the new series of comedy specials on Hulu.

Joelle Garguilo reports on the new series of comedy specials on Hulu.

Joelle Garguilo reports on the new series of comedy specials on Hulu.

NEW YORK -- From world headlines to holiday stress, one thing we all could use is a good laugh.

With comedy specials becoming Hollywood's hottest ticket, Hulu is getting in on the action with a new brand- Hularious.

By definition, comedians are entertainers whose acts are designed to make audiences laugh.

In a world that can feel more divided by the day, they're doing a lot more than just telling jokes by becoming our unofficial therapists, pointing out our absurdities, making sense and fun of our chaos.

Hulu is betting big on the power of a punchline launching Hularious- their new comedy brand with Jim Gaffigan leading the charge with his new special called, "The Skinny."

Joelle Garguilo spoke with Gaffigan at the launch.

"For you personally, what is something that always hits, that will always make you laugh?" Garguilo asked.

"I think my wife complaining. I know that sounds horrible. In "The Skinny" I do all this stuff about my wife not liking our dog, which is true, but I think it's funny, but like to her, it's, it's not funny. She doesn't like the dog," Gaffigan said.

If you know Gaffigan's comedy, you know family is front and center.

The same can be said about much of the Hularious lineup.

"The horror show that is the in-law relationship will never go out of style," Zarna Garg said.

"My daughter cannot stand to see my hair pulled back, and I say she's like, my mafia boyfriend. She's like, take that down. Take that down. I like it long," Ilana Glazer said.

Each month, a new comedy special will hit the platform.

The lineup is as diverse as the laughs these comedians deliver.

"My comedy's just yummy, yummy in your tummy, and that's all it is. Just be cute," Chris Distefano said.

"What is it like when you're all in a room together? Garguilo asked.

"Comedians are great. They're crazy, as long as they feel safe with you. Just they're mentally ill," Gaffigan said.

Disney is the parent company of Hulu and this station.