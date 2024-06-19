WATCH LIVE

Human arm found on Waukegan beach belonged to murdered Milwaukee student, DNA testing confirms

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Wednesday, June 19, 2024 12:26AM
Arm found on suburban beach belonged to murdered student: DNA testing
Sade Robinson update: Human remains found on a Waukegan beach belonged to a murdered Milwaukee, WI student. Maxwell Anderson has been charged.

MILWAUKEE (WLS) -- There's a disturbing new clue in the case of a murdered woman from Milwaukee.

DNA testing has confirmed that a human arm that was found on a beach in north suburban Waukegan last month was that of 19-year-old Sade Robinson.

She was reported missing back on April 2nd.

The following week, Maxwell Anderson was arrested in Milwaukee and charged with murdering her after a first date. He has pleaded not guilty.

