Human arm found on Waukegan beach belonged to murdered Milwaukee student, DNA testing confirms

MILWAUKEE (WLS) -- There's a disturbing new clue in the case of a murdered woman from Milwaukee.
DNA testing has confirmed that a human arm that was found on a beach in north suburban Waukegan last month was that of 19-year-old Sade Robinson.
She was reported missing back on April 2nd.
The following week, Maxwell Anderson was arrested in Milwaukee and charged with murdering her after a first date. He has pleaded not guilty.
